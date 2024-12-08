Investment Management Corp of Ontario Reduces Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,282 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 79.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,859,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,336,000 after buying an additional 2,149,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,027,000 after buying an additional 2,148,153 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 328.2% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,389,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after buying an additional 1,064,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NYSE AGI opened at $19.06 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

