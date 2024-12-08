Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 19,117 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,117 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $541,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 68.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.62.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $201.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $138.26 and a 52-week high of $214.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average of $177.35.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.