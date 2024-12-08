IOTA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $131.41 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $131.41 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000733 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,535,708,817 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.