iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,771 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $404,269,000 after buying an additional 128,241 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $243.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.07 and its 200-day moving average is $200.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.84 and a 12-month high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.33.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,750 shares of company stock valued at $73,356,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

