iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys New Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $45,733,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000,000 after buying an additional 1,086,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 552.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after buying an additional 1,046,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,772,000 after acquiring an additional 875,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in LKQ by 39.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,589,000 after acquiring an additional 873,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.