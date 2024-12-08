iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys Shares of 3,663 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

