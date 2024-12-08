iSAM Funds UK Ltd Has $510,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18,472.5% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after acquiring an additional 472,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,337 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,819,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 3,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after buying an additional 405,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $203.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $134.17 and a 1 year high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

