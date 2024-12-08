iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $529,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $85.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

