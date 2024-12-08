iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $344,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 52.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 768,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 263,426 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,421,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $24,843,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $86,845,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,968 shares of company stock worth $9,419,271. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.