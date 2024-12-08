iSAM Funds UK Ltd Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 70,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560 shares during the period. M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 314,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 133,498 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 544.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

