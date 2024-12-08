iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2,099.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $56,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.17. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

