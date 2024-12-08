iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Increased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned about 0.30% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $88,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,148,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after buying an additional 591,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,432,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.83 and a one year high of $65.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

