iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.34 and traded as high as $57.08. iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF shares last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 10,287 shares changing hands.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $31.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.