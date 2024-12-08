Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635,863 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Jabil worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Jabil by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Jabil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JBL opened at $135.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. Jabil’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,767.60. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

