Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,342,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 863,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,495,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,820,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $173.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $189.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. William Blair downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

