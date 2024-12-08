Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 169.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $188,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,099.52. The trade was a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $393,594.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,469.74. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,591 shares of company stock worth $11,892,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ZG. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZG

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.