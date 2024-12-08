Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,295 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Landsea Homes worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 16.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $378.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Thomas Hartfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,502.22. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landsea Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.