Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 23,073 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $77.16 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,066.05. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $2,714,605.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,506.80. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,368 shares of company stock valued at $32,917,039. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

