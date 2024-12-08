Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 58,242 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,242 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Mayville Engineering worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.90. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy acquired 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $98,698.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,949.44. This trade represents a 7.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MEC. Northland Capmk cut Mayville Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities cut Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

