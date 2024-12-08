Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 14,159 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,159 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,104,000 after purchasing an additional 193,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after acquiring an additional 223,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,970,000 after acquiring an additional 348,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,249,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,892,000 after acquiring an additional 711,951 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

