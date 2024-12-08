Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 281,230 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 592,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,230 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $19,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $411.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,851 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,006,051.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,362.28. This trade represents a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,124 shares in the company, valued at $291,968. This represents a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

