Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 5,583 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.42% of California Resources worth $14,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in California Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 9.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRC. Barclays upped their price target on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

California Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

CRC opened at $53.60 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.13 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In other California Resources news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $488,927.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $475,603.25. This represents a 50.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.