Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 910,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,620 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $15,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,981,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,741 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $35,980,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 889.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after buying an additional 908,680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,891.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 705,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,933,000 after buying an additional 655,065 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $2,007,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 539,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,851,076.25. This represents a 25.59 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. This trade represents a 73.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

