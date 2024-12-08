Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180,718 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.97% of AAR worth $22,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 101.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

