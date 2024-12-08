Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $21.87 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $21,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Markel Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,756.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,342.66 and a 52 week high of $1,809.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,636.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,595.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

