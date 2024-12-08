Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $24.95 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,554.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 105,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 98,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. This trade represents a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. The company has a market cap of $247.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $78.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

