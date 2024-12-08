Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 0.3 %

NTR opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 144.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Barclays dropped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.