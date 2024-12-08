Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 664,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 373,585 shares.The stock last traded at $49.00 and had previously closed at $48.93.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
