Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 664,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 373,585 shares.The stock last traded at $49.00 and had previously closed at $48.93.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

