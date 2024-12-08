Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Jiangxi Copper Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

