JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

PATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 0.94. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,180,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 554.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after buying an additional 3,411,562 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 16.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after buying an additional 1,559,500 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $19,071,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,280,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.