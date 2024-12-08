JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 123.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 144,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 92.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,747 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5083 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

