K2 Principal Fund L.P. Boosts Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,901 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 670,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 36,154 shares in the last quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 47.1% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 2,664,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 852,857 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 445,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Melius upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $19.14 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

