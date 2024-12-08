K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 61,021 DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.68% of DT Cloud Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DYCQ. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in DT Cloud Acquisition by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of DYCQ opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. DT Cloud Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

