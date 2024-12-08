K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $195,000 Stock Position in Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its position in Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,868 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.28% of Zeo Energy worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zeo Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Zeo Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ZEO opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zeo Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.

