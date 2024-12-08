Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.9% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 33,125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,437,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,757 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6,812.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after buying an additional 2,486,882 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,539,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,982 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after acquiring an additional 748,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amgen by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,657,183,000 after acquiring an additional 538,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.05.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $272.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.80 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.82.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

