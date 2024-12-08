Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 571 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Tenere Capital LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 28.8% in the third quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 170,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,034,000 after acquiring an additional 359,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,194.11. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $119.88.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

