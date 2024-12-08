Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 244 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Morningstar makes up about 1.4% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 61.3% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 88,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,595 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Morningstar by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 950,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total transaction of $248,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,339.20. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.13, for a total transaction of $40,371.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,788,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,027,765.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $19,288,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock opened at $358.02 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.51 and a 1-year high of $361.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.99.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

