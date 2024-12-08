Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Watsco makes up approximately 3.6% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,782,651,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 48,984.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,924,000 after buying an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2,128.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,880,000 after acquiring an additional 102,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Watsco by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $526.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.84. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.33 and a 52 week high of $571.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.46%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

