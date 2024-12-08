Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Invests $216,000 in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

DY opened at $192.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.80. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $207.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

