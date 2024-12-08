Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BlackLine by 13.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL opened at $64.23 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackLine

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $299,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,732. This represents a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 27,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,626,364.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,731.90. This represents a 19.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.