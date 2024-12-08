Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 444,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,662,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $246.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.91 and a 12-month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

