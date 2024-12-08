Kimelman & Baird LLC Acquires Shares of 3,375 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 18,080.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $48.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

