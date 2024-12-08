Kimelman & Baird LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kimelman & Baird LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 386,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,936,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.