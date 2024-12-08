Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $581.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.58 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $575.82 and a 200 day moving average of $556.15.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.