Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 17,160 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2,975.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 406,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after acquiring an additional 393,305 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.9 %

DAL stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

