Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 19,932 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 116.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,205,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,292,851,000 after acquiring an additional 109,618 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,809,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in General Dynamics by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 858,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,469,000 after purchasing an additional 463,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 17,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,349.36. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $271.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $247.36 and a one year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

