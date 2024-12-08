Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $112.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.90.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

