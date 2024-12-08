Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 77.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 593,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 258,541 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after acquiring an additional 346,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,913,000 after acquiring an additional 627,253 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $122.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $126.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

