Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.92 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Albemarle worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 213,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 33,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -9.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.47.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

