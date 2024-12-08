Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $8.92 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12,496.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,281,000 after purchasing an additional 894,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,264,000 after buying an additional 573,027 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $24,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 480.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 268,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 163.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 253,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.4 %

MAN stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.545 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 389.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,396.92. The trade was a 12.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

